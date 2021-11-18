Retired hawker wins S$1 million condo in Lazada 11.11 giveaway

A retired hawker was the lucky winner of a S$1 million one-bedroom condominium unit at Normanton Park offered by e-commerce platform Lazada in what it dubbed “Singapore’s biggest 11.11 giveaway”.

Mr Chow Meng Cheng, 70, collected the winning “golden key” after spending just S$3.41 on aloe vera gel and a digital voucher for nasi lemak, and playing an in-app game, Lazada said on Wednesday (Nov 17).

“Prior to retirement, Mr Chow was a hawker for over 30 years, selling fish noodle soup to support his family of five,” Lazada said.

Mr Chow said he initially reacted to the news of his win with suspicion.

“The good news about winning has not fully sunk in yet! Originally, I thought it was a scam when the Lazada team surprised me with the news,” Mr Chow said.

“I have never been this lucky in my life! I could only be sure I was really the winner after verifying everything with Lazada’s customer service team.”

Mr Ismail Gafoor, CEO of the giveaway’s co-sponsor PropNex Realty, described what Mr Chow can look forward to at his new home.

“We are ecstatic to be a co-sponsor of the S$1,000,000 Normanton Park condominium, and we would like to congratulate Mr Chow and family for winning this grand prize,” he said.

“The property boasts extensive landscaping with an unblocked view of the cove pool and 110 lifestyle facilities, sitting on a massive land plot of over 680,000 sq ft that he will be able to enjoy in his retirement.”