Le Le makes his debut at River Wonders’ Giant Panda Forest exhibit, joining mum Jia Jia

At almost seven months old, Le Le is said to enjoy exploring his space independently and spending time with mum Jia Jia throughout the day in the enclosure. He has even tried his paws at enrichment devices.

Le Le was born on Aug 14, 2021 to Singapore’s beloved panda pair, Kai Kia and Jia Jia. He weighed an estimated 200g at the time.

Now weighing a whopping 15.86kg, Le Le’s first day at the exhibit was marked by the unveiling of his information board.

“Le Le has come a long way in his development since last August,” said Mandai Wildlife Group CEO, Mike Barclay. “His birth has stirred hearts far and wide, and we would not have got to this point without the generous and strong support provided by our partners and the public.”

Le Le’s name was picked through an online poll held in November – the word “Le” comes from “Shi Le Po”, which is an ancient Chinese name for Singapore and is also a transliteration of the Malay term “selat” – or straits – indicative of Singapore’s geographical location.

Also present at the unveiling of Le Le’s information board at the Giant Panda Forest were Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Hong Xiaoyong, as well as Mandai Park Holdings deputy chairperson Tan Chuan-Jin and Mandai Park Holdings chairperson Suppiah Dhanabalan.