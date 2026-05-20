Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon takes break from group activities to recover from neck injury
The K-pop girl group's agency, Source Music, said Kim will be unable to participate in previously announced events and has been advised to rest and monitor her recovery.
Kim Chaewon from K-pop group Le Sserafim will be taking a break from upcoming activities due to health issues.
On Tuesday (May 19), the group's agency Source Music shared an announcement on the fandom platform Weverse, stating that Kim had "neck pain and has been advised by the medical team to rest for a certain period and monitor her recovery".
The statement added: "She will unfortunately be unable to participate in previously announced events, including university festivals, Spotify Pure Flowers Live, and music shows.
"Our company is committed to supporting the artist’s recovery, and her future schedule will be adjusted flexibly depending on her recovery progress.
"We will do our best for Kim Chaewon’s recovery so that she can return and greet fans in good health as soon as possible."
Prior to the announcement, fans on X shared fancam clips – videos focused on individual members – which they claimed showed Kim appearing physically uncomfortable during recent performances.
One post uploaded on May 16 alleged that during a performance of the group’s latest release, Celebration, Kim appeared to have difficulty moving her neck while dancing.
“Looks like Chaewon’s neck is still hurting. I really hope she’s okay and taking care of herself,” the user wrote.
The group – comprising Kim, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae – is preparing for its second world tour, Pureflow, following the release of its upcoming second studio album, Pureflow Pt 1, on May 22.
The tour will begin in Incheon, South Korea, on Jul 11 and 12, with a stop in Singapore on Nov 28.