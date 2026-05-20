Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon takes break from group activities to recover from neck injury

Kim Chaewon from K-pop group Le Sserafim will be taking a break from upcoming activities due to health issues.

On Tuesday (May 19), the group's agency Source Music shared an announcement on the fandom platform Weverse, stating that Kim had "neck pain and has been advised by the medical team to rest for a certain period and monitor her recovery".

The statement added: "She will unfortunately be unable to participate in previously announced events, including university festivals, Spotify Pure Flowers Live, and music shows.

"Our company is committed to supporting the artist’s recovery, and her future schedule will be adjusted flexibly depending on her recovery progress.

"We will do our best for Kim Chaewon’s recovery so that she can return and greet fans in good health as soon as possible."