K-pop group Le Sserafim to stage upcoming Pureflow concert at new Apex @ Expo in Singapore
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will perform at the new Apex @ Expo on Nov 28.
After months of anticipation, organisers have finally revealed the venue of K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's upcoming Pureflow concert in Singapore.
Come Nov 28, Fearnots in Singapore can look forward to a perfect night with Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae at the new Apex @ Expo.
The venue is reportedly capable of accommodating up to 9,000 people.
Fans who hold an official Fearnot membership, via fan platform Weverse, will get first dibs on concert tickets from 12pm to 11.59pm on Aug 4.
General sales will then commence on Aug 5 via Ticketmaster.
Formed in 2022 by Source Music, a label under South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe, Le Sserafim has emerged as one of the top K-pop girl groups currently.
The quintet has released a slew of chart-toppers, including 2023's Unforgiven and Perfect Night.
The group's latest album, Pureflow Pt 1, was released on May 22 and debuted at the top of South Korea's Circle Album Chart.