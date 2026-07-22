K-pop group Le Sserafim to stage upcoming Pureflow concert at new Apex @ Expo in Singapore

After months of anticipation, organisers have finally revealed the venue of K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's upcoming Pureflow concert in Singapore.

Come Nov 28, Fearnots in Singapore can look forward to a perfect night with Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae at the new Apex @ Expo.

The venue is reportedly capable of accommodating up to 9,000 people.