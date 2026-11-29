It has been less than five years since their debut, but Le Sserafim have already made a name for themselves around the world with their stellar showmanship. And the quintet’s Pureflow concert on Saturday (Nov 28) only cemented that reputation.

Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae returned to Singapore about a year after their previous show, armed with new songs and a wealth of experience gained from performing on stages of all sizes. That experience would come in handy as Le Sserafim became the second act – and the first girl group – to stage a concert at the new Apex @ Expo.

But could the new venue hold its own against Singapore’s more established concert halls?