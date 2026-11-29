Le Sserafim Pureflow Singapore concert: K-pop superstars make fans’ night at new Apex @ Expo
Le Sserafim, comprising Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae, staged their Pureflow concert at the new Apex @ Expo on Saturday (Nov 28).
It has been less than five years since their debut, but Le Sserafim have already made a name for themselves around the world with their stellar showmanship. And the quintet’s Pureflow concert on Saturday (Nov 28) only cemented that reputation.
Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae returned to Singapore about a year after their previous show, armed with new songs and a wealth of experience gained from performing on stages of all sizes. That experience would come in handy as Le Sserafim became the second act – and the first girl group – to stage a concert at the new Apex @ Expo.
But could the new venue hold its own against Singapore’s more established concert halls?
Thankfully for Fearnots, Le Sserafim’s fandom, any potential misgivings about the venue evaporated once the opening number, Celebration, roared through the arena. The sound was clear and crisp, and the view was spectacular. Friends I spoke to afterwards, who were seated in different sections of Apex @ Expo, shared that they too had clear, unobstructed views of the members.
As the Pureflow concert progressed for the next two hours, it was easy to see why Fearnots go crazy and hot for Le Sserafim.
All five members clearly relished being on stage, with their infectious enthusiasm resonating with the crowd, leading to impactful performances. Throughout the show, the members of Le Sserafim were all smiles as they sang, danced, and even led fans to stand up and jump at multiple points.
Pureflow being an anagram of “powerful” makes perfect sense after witnessing Le Sserafim in action.
Songs like Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife and Antifragile, with their demanding choreography, showcased the quintet’s impressive synchronisation and teamwork.
Then there are songs like Need Your Company, a haunting ballad written by Yunjin, and No Celestial, a thrilling pop-rock anthem, that highlighted Le Sserafim's versatility across genres.
Beyond the performances, the concert’s talking segments also endeared the quintet to Saturday’s audience. These moments saw Le Sserafim bantering with the crowd, creating plenty of memorable interactions, including impromptu dance challenges, such as one of a woman dressed as Spider-Man attempting the viral intro to Boompala.
Sakura drew some of the night’s biggest laughs: first, when she quipped that Tiger Beer was her favourite Singaporean dish, and second, near the end of the show, when she repeatedly struggled to form an “S” with her body while posing for a photo.
Having now staged two successful shows in Singapore, Le Sserafim have firmly established themselves as an act capable of delivering an entertaining concert on this side of the world – or anywhere, for that matter.