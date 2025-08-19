K-pop group Le Sserafim 'ordered' kopi o during Singapore concert, member Chaewon says Singapore has 'best' kaya toast

Although it has become passe for K-pop acts to sprinkle some Singlish and a passing mention of "chilli crab" during their concerts in Singapore, girl group Le Sserafim took things to crazy new levels during its recent show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Aug 16).

The quintet, comprising Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae, dedicated an entire section of their three-hour-long concert to "ordering kopi at a kopitiam".

During the segment, the five members of Le Sserafim had to take turns reciting the following kopitiam order without stumbling: "Auntie! Kopi. Kopi peng. Kopi kosong. Kopi o. Kopi c. Kopi siew dai. Kopi gah dai. Kopi gao. Dabao!"