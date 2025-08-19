K-pop group Le Sserafim 'ordered' kopi o during Singapore concert, member Chaewon says Singapore has 'best' kaya toast
The quintet staged their first-ever Singapore concert on Saturday (Aug 16). During the show, members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae took turns reciting a coffee shop order in Singlish, drawing cheers from fans.
Although it has become passe for K-pop acts to sprinkle some Singlish and a passing mention of "chilli crab" during their concerts in Singapore, girl group Le Sserafim took things to crazy new levels during its recent show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Aug 16).
The quintet, comprising Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae, dedicated an entire section of their three-hour-long concert to "ordering kopi at a kopitiam".
During the segment, the five members of Le Sserafim had to take turns reciting the following kopitiam order without stumbling: "Auntie! Kopi. Kopi peng. Kopi kosong. Kopi o. Kopi c. Kopi siew dai. Kopi gah dai. Kopi gao. Dabao!"
All five members aced the challenge, drawing cheers from the crowd.
However, the onslaught of Singlish did not stop.
Besides the usual mentions of "shiok", "lah" and "leh", the group also tweaked one of its songs to include some Singlish.
During a performance of the song Fire In The Belly, member Chaewon changed a Korean line, which roughly translates to "Be my companion", to "Be my kaki".
Later in the concert, while speaking with attendees, Chaewon praised Singapore's version of kaya toast.
The 25-year-old declared: "I've had a lot of kaya toast before but [Singapore's] kaya toast is the best kaya toast I've ever had."
Japan-born member Sakura also revealed that she previously visited Singapore – even before Saturday's concert – and had stayed at Marina Bay Sands during her trip.
"I really liked it," praised Sakura, before flashing a thumbs-up and repeating "Shiok" multiple times.
Upon hearing it, Chaewon and Kazuha jokingly teased her: "So expensive. Money, money."
Singapore marked the final stop in the Asian leg of Le Sserafim's Easy Crazy Hot world tour. In September, the group will stage a few shows in the US and Mexico.
They will then hold an encore concert at Japan's Tokyo Dome in November.