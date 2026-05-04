Watch K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's first-ever VR concert in Singapore this month
Singapore theatre chain Golden Village will screen Le Sserafim's VR concert, titled Invitation, at its Bugis+ outlet from May 17 to Jun 2.
Fearnots, be sure to turn up to celebrate Le Sserafim's first-ever VR concert this month. Come over and dance with Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae at Golden Village Bugis+ from May 17 to Jun 2. Titled Invitation, the concert features an immersive VR experience where fans will wear a headset to enjoy a 360-degree, hyper-realistic performance that brings them face-to-face with the members.
Some of the hits fans can look forward to in this new format include Spaghetti and Antifragile.
Tickets for Le Sserafim's VR concert are now available for sale via Golden Village, with prices starting at S$38.
Each ticket comes with a slew of exclusive goodies, including a random photo card (out of five), an A5 postcard and a group photocard.
There will be two sets of designs up for grabs. The first will be for screenings held from May 17 to 24, while the second will be for screenings held from May 25 to Jun 2.
Formed in 2022, Le Sserafim is currently one of the most prolific K-pop girl groups, boasting hit tracks that include Antifragile, Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife and Perfect Night.
The quintet is set to return to Singapore – live in the flesh – this November for their new world tour, titled Pureflow. This will mark Le Sserafim's second concert in the country. Their first Singapore concert, which took place last year, featured a viral moment that saw all five members attempting to order coffee at a kopitiam.