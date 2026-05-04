Watch K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's first-ever VR concert in Singapore this month

Fearnots, be sure to turn up to celebrate Le Sserafim's first-ever VR concert this month. Come over and dance with Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae at Golden Village Bugis+ from May 17 to Jun 2. Titled Invitation, the concert features an immersive VR experience where fans will wear a headset to enjoy a 360-degree, hyper-realistic performance that brings them face-to-face with the members.

Some of the hits fans can look forward to in this new format include Spaghetti and Antifragile.