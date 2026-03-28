When two Eponines meet: Lea Salonga and Nathania Ong on legacy, representation and BTS

A LONG OVERDUE MEET-UP

“Yesterday was the first time you and I had gotten to ever meet each other in person. But the funny thing is, our theatres in London were beside each other. I don’t understand why our paths never crossed,” Salonga said, still slightly amused by the coincidence.

For 27-year-old Ong, the first meeting came with nerves she could not quite contain. Like many of her generation, she grew up watching Salonga long before she imagined sharing the same stage legacy.

“I was so nervous… I was literally shaking when I came to see you,” she laughed. “I still didn’t expect the nerves that I had when I had to sing On My Own knowing that you were in the building, and also with the added pressure of the fact that this is my hometown. I was like, just breathe, everything’s going to be fine.”