Former MP Lee Bee Wah on how she and the family of late actor Benz Hui became 'real friends'
The late actor and his family became friends with the former Member of Parliament in 2018 when Hui bought a home in Nee Soon South.
The death of beloved Hong Kong actor Benz Hui on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning has left many of his showbiz pals and fans heartbroken, with many of them paying tribute to the late actor – including former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah.
“We’ve lost a truly good man. I’m very sad," wrote Lee. In an interview with 8world vibes, Lee shared that she immediately reached out to Hui's Singaporean wife, Angeli Lung, upon hearing news that he was critically ill.
"After it was confirmed, I felt very heavy-hearted. On the morning of the 28th, Angeli texted me, saying: ‘Ah Benz is gone.’ I was really heartbroken.”
Recalling how she first met Hui, Lee described it as “a very special connection”.
"Seven years ago, Benz and his family wanted to buy a home in Singapore and chose one in Nee Soon South. At that time, I was still serving as an MP," she divulged.
In the past few years, Hui faded out of the acting scene and relocated to Singapore, where his family owns a S$4 million home in Yishun. The couple also have a daughter, Charmaine Hui, 29.
"During one of my walkabouts in the area, I happened to see them inspecting renovation works. We started chatting, took a photo together and exchanged contact numbers. Later, they even invited me to their new home for a meal.”
Since then, Lee helped Hui's family with community matters and even assisted his daughter with operational challenges at her cafe, Bakeaholic, during the pandemic.
“Actually, they didn’t know who I was at first, I had to introduce myself! Later, I found out they thought I wasn’t like a typical MP, I wasn't as formal and was more straightforward. I felt more like an older sister, maybe that’s why we became real friends,” she said.
Lee also described Benz Hui as a sincere, generous, and loyal person.
“After leaving politics, I published a new book [Plantation To Parliament: My Story So Far] in 2022. Benz not only attended my event, but even turned up multiple times to show his support," she recalled.
"He even bought over 400 copies out of his own pocket to support me. I was deeply touched."
The family would meet up with Lee whenever they visited Singapore.
She also attended Charmaine Hui's wedding with Singaporean banker Shane Sim, 30, at The Fullerton Bay Hotel in January last year.
“We always exchanged greetings during festive seasons. The last time we were in touch was during this year’s Lunar New Year," revealed Lee.
She then shared an emotional message to Hui's family, whom she's "always stayed in contact with".
"I hope his family can stay strong through this difficult time, and I wish for Foon Hei Gor to rest in peace," she said.
