Former MP Lee Bee Wah on how she and the family of late actor Benz Hui became 'real friends'

The death of beloved Hong Kong actor Benz Hui on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning has left many of his showbiz pals and fans heartbroken, with many of them paying tribute to the late actor – including former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah.

“We’ve lost a truly good man. I’m very sad," wrote Lee. In an interview with 8world vibes, Lee shared that she immediately reached out to Hui's Singaporean wife, Angeli Lung, upon hearing news that he was critically ill.

"After it was confirmed, I felt very heavy-hearted. On the morning of the 28th, Angeli texted me, saying: ‘Ah Benz is gone.’ I was really heartbroken.”

Recalling how she first met Hui, Lee described it as “a very special connection”.

"Seven years ago, Benz and his family wanted to buy a home in Singapore and chose one in Nee Soon South. At that time, I was still serving as an MP," she divulged.

In the past few years, Hui faded out of the acting scene and relocated to Singapore, where his family owns a S$4 million home in Yishun. The couple also have a daughter, Charmaine Hui, 29.