Korean actor Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung test positive for COVID-19

Korean celebrity couple Lee Byung-hun and his wife, Lee Min-Jung, have both tested COVID-19 positive, according to their individual representatives.

BH Entertainment announced on Wednesday (Feb 9) that Lee Byung-hun tested positive on Feb 7 and he is quarantining at home. “He currently has no serious health problems,” said the agency.

The agency also confirmed that the 51-year-old actor has been vaccinated and has received his booster shot.

According to Soompi, a source from MSteam Entertainment announced on the same day that Lee Min-jung went into self-quarantine and took the test as she was classified as a close contact. “The test results came back positive, so she is continuing to stay in self-quarantine,” said the source.

Lee Byung-hun’s upcoming tvN drama, Our Blues, halted production following the news of the actor’s diagnosis. A source from production company Studio Dragon said that filming has been put on hold although “all members of the cast and crew underwent testing and received negative results”, reported Soompi.

The series is slated for release on Apr 2. Besides Lee, the cast also includes Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin.