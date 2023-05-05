Meet The Glory's Lee Do-hyun on May 13 at Our Tampines Hub

In a post on the Korean Tourism Organisation's (KTO) Instagram page, Lee pulled a Das DD as he greeted fans in four languages before announcing his participation in KTO's Korea Travel Fair 2023. As it would be his first time in Singapore, Lee also mentioned how excited he was at the prospect of meeting his Singaporean fans.

KTO's Korea Travel Fair 2023 will be happening at Our Tampines Hub from May 12 to May 14. The three-day event will feature a slew of activities such as cooking classes, movie screenings and travel deals.

It hasn't been announced what time Lee will make an appearance.

Lee made his acting debut in 2017 and has since appeared in multiple hit shows including Hotel del Luna, 18 Again and The Glory. He is currently starring as a cold-hearted prosecutor in The Good Bad Mother.

In April, his agency confirmed reports that he is currently dating his The Glory co-star Lim Ji-yeon who played a high school bully in the show.