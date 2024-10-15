South Korean comedian Lee Jin-ho confesses to illegal gambling, had borrowed money from celeb friends including Jimin of BTS

South Korean comedian Lee Jin-ho admitted to illegal gambling on Monday (Oct 14). In a statement on his Instagram page, the 38-year-old said he wanted to "confess [his] shameful past which stemmed from [his] poor judgement".

He wrote: "In 2020, I started playing games on an illegal internet gambling site and ended up taking on debt that was difficult to handle."

After "coming to [his] senses" and "getting harsh advice" from his acquaintances, Lee managed to give up gambling. However, by then, he had already accrued "financial help from many people".

"I am steadily repaying the money every month, and I plan to repay this debt in full until I die. The financial loss is significant but more than anything, I feel very sorry to the people who trusted me and lent me money," he added.