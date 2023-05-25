Big Mouth star Lee Jong-suk to hold a Singapore fan meeting in October

In an Instagram post on May 22, the 33-year-old actor announced the dates and countries of his Dear. My With fan meeting tour, with the first stop being Hong Kong on Jul 1. Singapore fans, on the other hand, will get a chance to see Lee’s gorgeous face up close on Oct 4. That being said, the actor has yet to announce the venues and other details for any of the stops on this tour.

Comments on Lee’s announcement post have been widely supportive, with a few cheeky ones even asking him to bring along his partner, South Korean singer-actress IU.

In December last year, news outlet Dispatch revealed that the two stars were dating – with their respective agencies confirming the news later on. In an interview with Esquire Korea, Lee revealed that IU was his source of comfort and that they had been friends for multiple years.

Lee remains one of the most in-demand actors in the South Korean television industry, with multiple accolades to his name – including several Best Actor awards. His 2022 role in Big Mouth marked his return to acting after completing military service and earned him the Grand Prize at 2022’s MBC Drama Awards.