K-drama stars Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo deny dating rumours

Very soon after rumours began that Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo were dating, reps for both parties have come out to say that it’s untrue.

Korean entertainment portal Dispatch reported on Monday (Aug 30) about the supposed relationship between the actor and the former MOMOLAND singer after they were photographed going to the movies together.

The site also reported that the pair have been in a relationship for five months and they had bonded over their love of gaming and watching movies.

The actor’s agency, MYM Entertainment, quickly released a statement to say that Lee and Yeonwoo, whose real name is Lee Da-bin, are not in a relationship and that they are just acquaintances.

The agency also said that there were other people at the gathering and it was not a date.

Yeonwoo’s agency, MLD Entertainment, released a statement the day after to also deny the rumours. It said that after checking with Yeonwoo herself, it can confirm that the two only have “a close senior-junior relationship”.

The actress left the girl group MOMOLAND in 2020 and has been focusing on acting; she’s appearing next in the K-drama Dali And Cocky Prince this month.

Lee is known for his roles in The King: Eternal Monarch, Boys Over Flowers and City Hunter.