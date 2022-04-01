‘Not as romantic or soft’: Why Lee Min-ho wanted to play the anti-hero in Pachinko

From the outset, Pachinko might not be your typical massive international hit K-drama. It’s not Squid Game, and it’s certainly not Crash Landing On You.

What it is, though, is a sumptuous, sweeping historical drama series that boasts South Korea’s first Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, a charismatic newbie in Kim Min-ha and a certain actor named Lee Min-ho. And it's gaining critical acclaim.

Apple TV+’s adaption of the 2017 bestselling novel by Lee Min-jin tells the story of Korean immigrants living in Japan between 1910 and today, a family saga that explores the effects of poverty, abuse, war, suicide, and the accumulation of wealth on multiple generations.

And it is the very chance to study and journey through this rich and heart-wrenching part of Korean history, that made Korean A-lister Lee want to be part of this epic drama series.

We asked the 34-year-old actor who shot to fame with 2009's Boys Over Flowers what it felt like to revisit his country's painful past when preparing to take on the role as wealthy fishbroker Hansu.

“I feel the pressure,” he told CNA Lifestyle. “So I really tried my best to study the period and also understand how people live in that period, so as to provide as much as authenticity as possible.”

He added: “When it comes to projects that are based on history and based on past doings, then I tend to think that it's even more important that we become really careful.”