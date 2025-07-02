South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi dies at age 43

South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi has died at the age of 43. She had appeared in numerous Korean movies, including 2019's How To Live In This World and 2023's Killing Romance starring Lee Ha-Nee.

Her most recent appearance was in this year's Korean drama The Divorce Insurance, which starred Lee Dong-wook and Lee Kwang-soo.

Lee's death was made public in an Instagram post by her manager on Tuesday (Jul 1). The manager also revealed that Lee died on Jun 20.