South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi dies at age 43
Her death was announced in a social media post by her manager on Tuesday (Jul 1).
South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi has died at the age of 43. She had appeared in numerous Korean movies, including 2019's How To Live In This World and 2023's Killing Romance starring Lee Ha-Nee.
Her most recent appearance was in this year's Korean drama The Divorce Insurance, which starred Lee Dong-wook and Lee Kwang-soo.
Lee's death was made public in an Instagram post by her manager on Tuesday (Jul 1). The manager also revealed that Lee died on Jun 20.
Lee's manager wrote: "Our radiant, beautiful, lovely and kind sister became a star in the sky on Jun 20. I understand that many of you may be shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing, but I kindly ask that you pray so that she can go to a good and beautiful place."
Actor Choi Deok-moon, Lee's co-star in Killing Romance, expressed his shock at the news, writing in the comments: “Why? How did that happen?”
Lee's cause of death has not been revealed.