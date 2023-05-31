Korean actor Lee Seung-gi deletes all his Instagram posts and profile picture

Hours later, Human Made – the agency Lee established last year – issued a statement, briefly explaining that “Lee deleted all of his posts himself” and that “he was not hacked and it was just done for a renewal”.

Fans online have pointed out that the “renewal” could mean officially embracing the next stage of his life and career as most of his old posts were done in collaboration with Hook Entertainment.

Lee is currently in the middle of his Asia tour and is expected to greet Singapore fans on Jun 14 at Resorts World Convention Centre, Resorts World Ballroom. As of writing, tickets for Categories 1 to 3 are still available on Klook, with prices ranging from S$168 to S$268.

