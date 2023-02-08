Korean star Lee Seung-gi announces he will marry actress Lee Da-in in April

South Korean actor and singer Lee Seung-gi announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb 7) that he is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, actress Lee Da-in, on Apr 7. They first confirmed their relationship in 2021 and have been together for three years.

Lee Seung-gi posted a handwritten letter to his fans on his social media page. “Hello, this is Lee Seung-gi. I feel there have been many instances this year that require me to write long texts,” he began his note.

He continued: “I want to tell you the most important decision of my life. I decided to spend the rest of my life with Lee Da-in, whom I love, as a married couple, not just as lovers. I proposed and she said yes. We will have a wedding on April 7.

“Now that I have someone to be responsible for, for the rest of my life, I wanted to tell you this happy news myself. Please cheer for our future. We’ll live happily and keep on giving. Thank you.”