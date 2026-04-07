Local music producer Lee Si Song cycled 22km twice a week as recovery from a brain haemorrhage

About six months after his sudden brain haemorrhage, local songwriter and music producer Lee Si Song is thankfully recovering well.

According to a post shared by his twin brother Lee Wei Song last October, the 59-year-old experienced a sudden brain bleed in September while in Beijing. The medical condition was fortunately detected early at that time, and Lee Si Song was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

In a recent interview with Zaobao.sg, Lee Si Song shared that he'd returned to Singapore at the end of last year to recuperate.

He made a rare public appearance at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre over the weekend for a launch event of a Xinyao, a Singaporean genre of Mandarin folk-pop songs, documentary.



“It’s just that my left hand and left leg still feel a bit numb, they're not as strong as before, but I can still use them,” he revealed.

He is also advised by his doctor to do exercises such as cycling to build leg strength.

“In the past week, I cycled twice for 22km each time, gradually challenging myself. If I don’t exercise, my leg strength will keep declining,” he said.

About two weeks ago, Lee Si Song returned to work and even recorded new songs for a singer. He, however, admitted that the process was "quite tiring" after being away from the studio for nearly half a year.