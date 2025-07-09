Actress Lee Si-young announces she’s pregnant through IVF with ex-husband’s child without his consent

South Korean actress Lee Si-young, 43, has announced her second pregnancy a few months after her divorce from restaurateur Cho Seong-hyun.

She shared that the pregnancy was achieved through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and that the procedure was done without her ex-husband's consent.

On Tuesday (Jul 8), the Sweet Home and Boys Over Flowers actress shared in an Instagram post: “Eight years ago, when I had Jung-yoon (her son), who is now the most precious person in my life, I was not married and was filming a drama.”

She added: “Back then, I was younger than I am now and had many shortcomings. And every time I watched Jung-yoon in my arms, I regretted and blamed myself for the time I spent with anxiety and negativity. That’s why I promised myself that if I ever got another chance at life, I would never regret it again.”

Lee then revealed that she had prepared for her second child through IVF during her marriage. “However, a long time had passed without receiving a fertilised embryo, and the topic of divorce naturally came up.”

Lee was previously married to the 52-year-old Cho but announced their divorce in March this year after eight years of marriage.

“As all the legal relationships were being sorted out, coincidentally, the five-year freeze period for embryos was approaching, and it was time to make a choice, and before the disposal date, I made the decision to receive the transplant myself,” she explained.

“The other person did not agree, but I will bear the full weight of the decision I made."

Lee said that she had always wanted a child and did not want a repeat of the regret she felt with her son Jung-yoon.