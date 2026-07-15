TV host Lee Teng opens up about wife's miscarriage during pandemic: ‘I felt like an empty shell'

However, while he was filming a programme, he received a message from his wife telling him that their baby's heart had stopped beating.

"I was completely shocked. I felt like an empty shell, but I still finished filming that day. Looking back now, I honestly don't know how I managed to get through it," he recalled.

Strict cross-border restrictions were also in place at the time, meaning Lee Teng had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arriving in Taiwan before he could see his wife.

"I could only see my baby one last time through a video call. That's something I'll always regret because I never got the chance to hold or touch him in person."

After arriving in Taiwan, Lee Teng put his career on hold for three months to stay by his wife's side and support her through her grief.

"I missed out on some work opportunities, but I don't regret it at all. A wound like this doesn't heal overnight. Only time can slowly ease the pain," he said.

Lee Teng, who described himself as an optimistic person, said he focused all his energy on caring for his wife's physical and emotional well-being during that period.

He encouraged her to recover and held on to the belief that the child meant for them would one day come into their lives.

The couple welcomed Ellison in July 2025. Looking back on everything they had been through, Lee Teng said it still feels surreal.