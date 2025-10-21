Screenshots of sexually explicit chats surround South Korean actor Lee Yi-kyung, agency threatens legal action

Screenshots purporting to show South Korean actor Lee Yi‑kyung, 36, in lewd chat exchanges with several undisclosed non-celebrity women surfaced online on Monday (Oct 20).

The images, shared across social platforms and community forums, include what appear to be KakaoTalk and Instagram messages alongside selfies of the actor, and are being circulated in South Korea and beyond.

In response, his agency, Sangyoung ENT, issued a statement on the same day, declaring that it is preparing legal measures to counter “lies and malicious rumours that are spreading online”.

The agency emphasised that both the originators and those who repost defamatory content may be held accountable.

“We are getting ready to take legal measures. We will be taking all measures possible, depending on the gravity of the situation and both the direct and indirect damages inflicted by the disruption,” said the agency.

“Uploading [and reposting] such content is also prone to legal action not just against the initial writer, so we ask people to take precautions against unnecessary damages. We will continue to protect our artists to our best efforts, based on the tips that we receive from the fans and our own monitoring efforts.”