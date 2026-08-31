South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo of Blue Tower and Princess Hours dies at 44
The South Korean actor, best known for playing a rookie soldier in Blue Tower and for his role in Princess Hours, died from cardiac arrest on Aug 29.
South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo, known for his role in tvN's 2013 drama Blue Tower, has died at the age of 44.
Lee died from cardiac arrest on Saturday (Aug 29), according to Chosun Daily. The South Korean media platform also reported that a close friend of the actor – whose name and profile remain anonymous – announced his death on social media, writing that the sudden news was "still hard to believe".
Following news of his passing, fellow Blue Tower cast member Kim Ho-chang shared a group photo with his former colleagues on social media on Sunday to mourn the actor.
The photo also showed actors Song Young-jae and Baek Bong-ki, alongside producer Min Jin-ki.
In the caption, Kim recalled telling the late actor recently that he was considering quitting acting. Lee had encouraged him, saying: “Ho-chang, you’ll do well. Please, as the youngest among the Blue Tower family, don’t give up and go all the way. My intuition is good.”
Kim replied: “I’ll trust you, hyung (an affectionate term for older brother), and I’ll go all the way. I hope you aren’t in pain there and that you’re happy.”
Kim also added: “You said we’d have a drink at my performance next month… We’ll go see you again soon with the others.”
News of Lee's death has also brought renewed attention to his previously disclosed heart condition. Earlier this year, Lee appeared on the YouTube channel of fellow actor Lee Jong-hyuk, where he spoke about having "some issues" with his heart and said he had been exempted from mandatory military service because of the condition.
While Korean media have reported that he had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, reports have not established a direct link between his hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and his death.
Lee began his career as a model before making his acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 film Doma Ahn Jung-geun. He went on to appear in Princess Hours, Rude Miss Young-ae, Two Women's Room and other television productions.
He became particularly known for playing a clumsy rookie soldier in the 2013 military sitcom Blue Tower, a role that brought him wider recognition. He also appeared in the 2022 military drama New Recruit.