South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo of Blue Tower and Princess Hours dies at 44

South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo, known for his role in tvN's 2013 drama Blue Tower, has died at the age of 44.

Lee died from cardiac arrest on Saturday (Aug 29), according to Chosun Daily. The South Korean media platform also reported that a close friend of the actor – whose name and profile remain anonymous – announced his death on social media, writing that the sudden news was "still hard to believe".

Following news of his passing, fellow Blue Tower cast member Kim Ho-chang shared a group photo with his former colleagues on social media on Sunday to mourn the actor.

The photo also showed actors Song Young-jae and Baek Bong-ki, alongside producer Min Jin-ki.

In the caption, Kim recalled telling the late actor recently that he was considering quitting acting. Lee had encouraged him, saying: “Ho-chang, you’ll do well. Please, as the youngest among the Blue Tower family, don’t give up and go all the way. My intuition is good.”

Kim replied: “I’ll trust you, hyung (an affectionate term for older brother), and I’ll go all the way. I hope you aren’t in pain there and that you’re happy.”

Kim also added: “You said we’d have a drink at my performance next month… We’ll go see you again soon with the others.”