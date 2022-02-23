She got to star in both Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead – what’s next for Lee Yoo-mi?

It’s been a pretty exciting time for Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi, who landed supporting roles in two of the biggest Korean dramas on Netflix globally.

The 27-year-old played Ji-Yeong (aka Player 240) in Squid Game – where she got offed playing marbles in one of the more emotional moments in the series – and in the teen zombie show All Of Us Are Dead, she played the selfish Nayeon, where she also gets killed off.

Incidentally, Lee filmed both shows at the same time, which meant juggling a few things.

For one, having to switch between playing two characters with entirely polarising personalities was a challenge, Lee said in an interview with South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, as reported by Soompi.

“When I was filming All Of Us Are Dead, I intentionally tried to fill up my acting (with intensity and emotion), and when I was filming Squid Game, I emptied myself before acting,” she recalled.