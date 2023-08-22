South Korean rapper and Earth Arcade star Lee Young-ji to hold Singapore concert in October

Lee has received acclaim from many of her contemporaries for her rapping skills and flow. She has collaborated with many K-pop artistes, including Jay Park, BSS, Hyolyn and Soyeon, on multiple hit tracks.

Besides her music endeavours, Lee is also a variety show favourite due to her outgoing and loud personality. She gained further popularity in 2022 after being a cast member of the hit variety show Earth Arcade, alongside IVE member Yujin, Oh My Girl's Mimi and comedian Lee Eun-ji.

Recently, she was announced as the first-ever Korean global brand ambassador for luxury brand Coach.

"I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that I enjoy wearing and that inspires me. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together and (am) excited to continue to share my story as part of our collaborations."