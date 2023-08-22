South Korean rapper and Earth Arcade star Lee Young-ji to hold Singapore concert in October
The rapper first made waves as the winner of the third season of the survival hip-hop TV show High School Rapper. She then gained further popularity through her memorable appearances in various variety shows.
South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji will hold her first-ever solo concert in Singapore on Oct 20 at Capitol Theatre.
Lee first gained popularity in 2019 after becoming the winner of the third season of the survival hip-hop TV show High School Rapper. Over the years, she has become one of South Korea's top personalities, following appearances in multiple variety TV programmes such as Running Man and Earth Arcade.
Tickets for the concert will go between S$98 and S$178, excluding booking fees, and will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets. Live Nation Singapore members will have access to an exclusive presale on Thursday (Aug 24) from 12pm to 11.59pm. General sales will then take place from 12pm on Aug 25.
VIP tickets for Lee's concert will include access to a soundcheck and priority entry to the standing pens.
Lee has received acclaim from many of her contemporaries for her rapping skills and flow. She has collaborated with many K-pop artistes, including Jay Park, BSS, Hyolyn and Soyeon, on multiple hit tracks.
Besides her music endeavours, Lee is also a variety show favourite due to her outgoing and loud personality. She gained further popularity in 2022 after being a cast member of the hit variety show Earth Arcade, alongside IVE member Yujin, Oh My Girl's Mimi and comedian Lee Eun-ji.
Recently, she was announced as the first-ever Korean global brand ambassador for luxury brand Coach.
"I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that I enjoy wearing and that inspires me. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together and (am) excited to continue to share my story as part of our collaborations."