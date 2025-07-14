Logo
Waterbomb Singapore 2025: South Korean rapper and Earth Arcade star Lee Young-ji announced as final addition
Lee will be taking the stage on Aug 31.

Rapper Lee Young-ji will perform at Waterbomb Singapore for the first time in 2025. (Photo: Instagram/youngji_02)

Hazeeq Sukri
14 Jul 2025 12:29PM
Get ready for an energetic performance – and possibly, laughs – at the upcoming Waterbomb Singapore 2025 as popular South Korean rapper and variety show star Lee Young-ji has been announced as the final addition to the music festival.

The 22-year-old will be setting the stage on fire on Aug 31 – the second day of the two-day event. Lee first burst into the scene in 2019 as the winner of the reality competition show High School Rapper 3.

She gained regional popularity as a member of the hit variety show Earth Arcade, which also stars comedienne Lee Eun-ji, Ive member Yujin and Oh My Girl member Mimi.

Lee has also participated in chart-topping singles such as Small Girl and Fighting.

Happening at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Aug 30 and 31, Waterbomb Singapore 2025 will see loads of beloved K-pop acts, such as 2NE1, Minho and Taemin of Shinee and CLC members Sorn and Seungyeon.

Other regional artistes who will take the stage include Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny and Singaporean singer Estelle Fly.

Tickets for Waterbomb Singapore 2025 are available via Pelago, with prices for general passes starting from S$236.

Source: CNA/hq

