Waterbomb Singapore 2025: South Korean rapper and Earth Arcade star Lee Young-ji announced as final addition
Lee will be taking the stage on Aug 31.
Get ready for an energetic performance – and possibly, laughs – at the upcoming Waterbomb Singapore 2025 as popular South Korean rapper and variety show star Lee Young-ji has been announced as the final addition to the music festival.
The 22-year-old will be setting the stage on fire on Aug 31 – the second day of the two-day event. Lee first burst into the scene in 2019 as the winner of the reality competition show High School Rapper 3.
She gained regional popularity as a member of the hit variety show Earth Arcade, which also stars comedienne Lee Eun-ji, Ive member Yujin and Oh My Girl member Mimi.
Lee has also participated in chart-topping singles such as Small Girl and Fighting.
Happening at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Aug 30 and 31, Waterbomb Singapore 2025 will see loads of beloved K-pop acts, such as 2NE1, Minho and Taemin of Shinee and CLC members Sorn and Seungyeon.
Other regional artistes who will take the stage include Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny and Singaporean singer Estelle Fly.
Tickets for Waterbomb Singapore 2025 are available via Pelago, with prices for general passes starting from S$236.