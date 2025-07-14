Waterbomb Singapore 2025: South Korean rapper and Earth Arcade star Lee Young-ji announced as final addition

Get ready for an energetic performance – and possibly, laughs – at the upcoming Waterbomb Singapore 2025 as popular South Korean rapper and variety show star Lee Young-ji has been announced as the final addition to the music festival.

The 22-year-old will be setting the stage on fire on Aug 31 – the second day of the two-day event. Lee first burst into the scene in 2019 as the winner of the reality competition show High School Rapper 3.

She gained regional popularity as a member of the hit variety show Earth Arcade, which also stars comedienne Lee Eun-ji, Ive member Yujin and Oh My Girl member Mimi.

Lee has also participated in chart-topping singles such as Small Girl and Fighting.