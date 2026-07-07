Pierre Png and Siti Khalijah join SRT's Legally Blonde musical cast

Singapore actors Pierre Png and Siti Khalijah Zainal have joined the cast of Singapore Repertory Theatre's (SRT) upcoming production of the Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde, the theatre company announced on Monday (Jul 6).

Png will play Kyle the UPS Guy, the confident deliveryman who becomes romantically involved with Paulette, while Siti – also known as Siti K – takes on the role of Paulette, Elle Woods' warm-hearted friend, manicurist and confidante.

For the Crazy Rich Asians star, the production marks a return to the stage a decade after Mulan The Musical at Resorts World Theatre in 2016, and his debut at the Esplanade Theatre.

"Playing the role of Kyle will be fun because I want to be like him in real life – confident, funny, and have one 'helluva' swag!" he said, in a press release.

Siti said she was drawn to Paulette's warmth and authenticity.

"Paulette is such a fun character because she brings so much heart, humour and personality to the story. What attracted me to the role was the opportunity to play someone who's unapologetically herself. Audiences can laugh with her, root for her, and maybe even see a little bit of themselves in her," she said.