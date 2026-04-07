The Legend Of Zelda movie begins filming in legendary The Lord Of The Rings landscape

The Legend Of Zelda is stepping onto the big screen, and it’s doing so in a place already etched into fantasy film history.

Production has officially begun in Otago, New Zealand – more specifically the breathtaking Glenorchy region, a location instantly recognisable to devoted fans of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

Towering mountains, sweeping valleys, and untouched wilderness made this area the perfect backdrop for Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth, and now it’s being transformed into Hyrule.

For many viewers, Glenorchy may seem like a quiet, remote corner of New Zealand. But for fantasy enthusiasts, it is sacred ground. Scenes set in Lothlorien, Isengard, and the Misty Mountains were all filmed in this region, giving it an almost mythic status. Bringing Zelda’s world to life here feels like a natural evolution – one legendary franchise borrowing the magic of another.

The Wes Ball film's release date was initially announced to be in March 2027, but due to production reasons, the film is now slated for a May 2027 release.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, excitement is already building thanks to the casting of its two leads. In a bold move, Sony and Nintendo have chosen rising talents rather than established stars to embody their iconic heroes.