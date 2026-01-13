Lego Pokemon sets to be released in February, options include Pikachu, Eevee and more
This marks the first-ever Lego sets themed after characters from the Pokemon media franchise.
Gotta catch 'em all (and hopefully not lose a few bricks along the way). Come Feb 27, Pokemon fans and collectors can get their hands on the first-ever Lego sets themed after characters from the long-running media franchise.
The first three sets from this collaboration will feature five iconic Pokemon: Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise – with the latter three bundled together.
Retailing at US$199.99, the Pikachu and Poke Ball set comprises 2,050 pieces and features a black lightning rod-shaped base, with lightning energy emitting from the Poke Ball. Fans will be able to place Pikachu in numerous poses, including a dynamic battle stance as well as in a seated pose.
The Eevee set is the most wallet-friendly of the three, priced at US$59.99. The 587-piece set comes with movable limbs, allowing fans to pose the adorable Pokemon in numerous ways.
Comprising over 6,838 pieces, the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise collection is one of Lego's largest-ever sets. Costing US$649.99, the three figures can be displayed individually or together on an action base.
As of writing, it is unclear if the Lego Pokemon sets will be made available in Singapore. CNA Lifestyle has reached out to The Lego Group for comments.