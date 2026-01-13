Lego Pokemon sets to be released in February, options include Pikachu, Eevee and more

Gotta catch 'em all (and hopefully not lose a few bricks along the way). Come Feb 27, Pokemon fans and collectors can get their hands on the first-ever Lego sets themed after characters from the long-running media franchise.

The first three sets from this collaboration will feature five iconic Pokemon: Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise – with the latter three bundled together.