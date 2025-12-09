Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams diagnosed with thyroid cancer

On Tuesday (Dec 9), Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams took to his social media pages to announce that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer two months ago. The 49-year-old, who is signed to Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, said that "after the reality set in", he decided to "face the consequences positively".

"After two surgeries, some radiation therapy and an interesting scar as a souvenir, things are looking up and the battle is won for now, but the war with cancer isn’t over," wrote Williams.

According to Williams, his new routine now includes monthly visits to the doctor for blood tests and taking pills every day "for life".

"We are all just at the mercy of what’s waiting to happen next. It is also always mostly out of our control. What we can control is how we face it. You can either be negative and give up, or you can seek the most positive way forward, even if it hurts."

Williams, who has a daughter with his Taiwanese wife, added that "family is so important".

"I [would] not have been able to [go] through the last few months so positively without the support of my wife, mother, daughter and brother," he declared.