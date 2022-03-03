Logo
Actor Leon Jay Williams signs with Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency
"The timing couldn't be better to explore new markets in acting," says the artiste, who is of English, German, Japanese and Chinese descent. 

Leon Jay Williams has signed with Mediacorp's talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Shameelah Abdullah
03 Mar 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 03:02PM)
Singaporean artiste Leon Jay Williams has joined The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Mediacorp’s artiste management arm.

In a statement released on Thursday (Mar 3), Ivy Low, head of TCA, said, “Leon is an established regional artiste with strong following in the Chinese market, and we welcome him and his family back to Singapore and look forward to exploring more opportunities in both production castings and commercial work with him”.

Williams, who is 45, kickstarted his career at the age of 17 when he began modelling. He was crowned International Man in 2001, then ventured overseas to begin an acting career. He's appeared in dramas such as La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux and Green Forest, My Home, and films such as Almost Perfect, Timeless Love and Doomed Disaster.

After successfully carving out a name for himself in China and Taiwan, Williams made his first local appearance in the 2016 comedy film Lulu The Movie.

Williams, who is of English, German, Japanese and Chinese descent, said in a statement: “Mediacorp is internationally-linked, so it’s a perfect choice for me. The timing couldn’t be better to explore new markets in acting.”

He added: “I’ve had a blessed and fulfilling life so far so anything great in my career that happens from now on is a gift.”

Both TCA and its talent management partner, Bohemia Group, will manage Williams’ entertainment opportunities worldwide.

TCA’s Low explained that the agency strives to expand and diversify its pool of artistes, while also supporting their artistes “throughout the different stages of their careers”.

Bohemia Group has also expressed excitement on signing Williams. “He has enjoyed a lot of success and we are excited that we can help continue to create that worldwide. The US market has a lot going on and Leon has a lot to offer," said chief executive officer, Susan Ferris.

Other local artistes such as Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim, Chantalle Ng, Desmond Tan, Zhang Ze Tong and James Seah are also represented by Bohemia Group for international projects. 

Source: CNA/sr

