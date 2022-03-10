Logo
Leonardo DiCaprio donates to Ukraine, but earlier reports about grandmother's ties to the country false
Earlier reports said that the actor had donated US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to an organisation to benefit Ukraine, which those reports said was his grandmother's native country. That was untrue, according to a person close to DiCaprio. 

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organisations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

10 Mar 2022 02:46PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 02:46PM)
Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organisations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate.

In recent days, reports have circulated online that DiCaprio donated US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to an organisation to benefit Ukraine, which those reports said was his grandmother's native country. Neither the donation nor DiCaprio's heritage was accurate, a person close to the actor said on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

DiCaprio has, however, donated to the humanitarian groups CARE, International Rescue Committee, the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children in support of Ukraine, the person close to DiCaprio said. No dollar amounts were provided.

The Hollywood actor met with Vladimir Putin in 2010 for a St Petersburg conference on the endangered Siberian tiger. An outspoken environmental advocate, DiCaprio is a messenger for peace for the UNHCR.

Source: AP/sr

