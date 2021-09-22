Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 22).

"Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."

DiCaprio is also an investor and advocate for plant-based meat substitute producer, Beyond Meat. In his role as the brand's partner, he has urged his social media followers to rethink the future of food, tweeting in March this year that "every single person can help the planet and reduce climate change with one small choice every week".