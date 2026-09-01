Leslie Cheung's Days Of Being Wild to screen in 4K with original Cantonese audio at Golden Village
The movie will be screened at selected Golden Village outlets from Sep 11 to 13.
To commemorate what would have been the late Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung's 70th birthday this September, Singapore cinema chain Golden Village has announced that it will hold screenings of the award-winning 1990 movie Days Of Being Wild, starring Cheung.
The screenings, set to take place from Sep 11 to 13 at Golden Village's VivoCity, Suntec City, Cineleisure and Century Square outlets, will feature a newly restored 4K version of the movie in its original Cantonese audio, with English and Chinese subtitles.
Tickets are priced at S$22 and will go on sale from 3pm on Wednesday (Sep 2). Ticketholders can also redeem a limited-edition A3 poster, while stocks last.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, Days Of Being Wild follows the story of a disillusioned and amoral man named York (Leslie Cheung), who is seeking the identity of his biological mother.
The movie also stars some of the biggest names in Hong Kong's entertainment industry, including Andy Lau, Maggie Cheung, Carina Lau, Jacky Cheung and Tony Leung.
It nabbed numerous awards at the 10th Hong Kong Film Awards, including best film, best director and best actor.
Years after his death in 2003, Leslie Cheung remains an influential figure in pop culture, with fans around the world continuing to hold annual memorial events in his honour.