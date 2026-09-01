Leslie Cheung's Days Of Being Wild to screen in 4K with original Cantonese audio at Golden Village

To commemorate what would have been the late Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung's 70th birthday this September, Singapore cinema chain Golden Village has announced that it will hold screenings of the award-winning 1990 movie Days Of Being Wild, starring Cheung.

The screenings, set to take place from Sep 11 to 13 at Golden Village's VivoCity, Suntec City, Cineleisure and Century Square outlets, will feature a newly restored 4K version of the movie in its original Cantonese audio, with English and Chinese subtitles.

Tickets are priced at S$22 and will go on sale from 3pm on Wednesday (Sep 2). Ticketholders can also redeem a limited-edition A3 poster, while stocks last.