Squid Game's 'bread or lottery' in real life – are we learning the wrong lessons from the show?

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that whenever I watch a TV show or movie, my number one goal is to turn off my brain and be entertained. I need my dose of colourful explosions and elaborate fight sequences to unwind after a hard week at work. That being said, I do believe that media consumers should at least be congnisant of a show’s themes and subtext – even if they don’t want to engage in its discourse.

It’s perfectly fine if your greatest takeaway from Fight Club is seeing sweaty men duking it out in a basement as long as you know – even at a subconscious level – that the movie is a scathing review of consumerism. Or how you can still laugh at the antics of The Gang in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and still be aware that the show is actively mocking its characters.

Which brings us to Squid Game.