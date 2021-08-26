Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Black Panther star Letitia Wright injured filming stunt for sequel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Black Panther star Letitia Wright injured filming stunt for sequel

The actress, who is reprising her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, is expected to be released from hospital soon. 

Black Panther star Letitia Wright injured filming stunt for sequel

This image released by Disney -Marvel Studios shows Letitia Wright in a scene from Black Panther. (Matt Kennedy/Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

26 Aug 2021 08:36AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 08:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of Wakanda Forever.

A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 25) that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel. Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. The 27-year-old British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa.

Her injuries are not expected to delay production on the sequel, which is slated to be released in July 2022.

The entertainment trade website Deadline first reported the news.
 

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us