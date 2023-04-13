Logo
Entertainment

Singer Lewis Capaldi to perform in Singapore in July at The Star Theatre
Entertainment

Tickets to his one-night only performance on Jul 25 go on sale on Thursday (Apr 13) at 12pm. 

Lewis Capaldi poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2023 in London, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hazeeq Sukri
13 Apr 2023 09:44AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 09:44AM)
Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi, will hold a one-night concert in Singapore on Jul 25. Part of his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour, this show will be held at The Star Theatre, with tickets going on sale at Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets on Thursday (Apr 13), from 12pm.

Capaldi rose to fame in 2019 with his hit track, Someone You Loved, which topped multiple charts worldwide and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

He went on to release more chart-topping singles including Forget Me and Pointless. In April 2023, he released his Netflix documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, which highlighted his struggles with anxiety.

Tickets for July’s concert will go between S$98 and S$198, excluding booking fees. Capaldi’s first show in Singapore was back in January 2020 at Capitol Theatre.

Capaldi will head to Manila, Philippines, for a concert after his Singapore show. 

Source: CNA/hq

