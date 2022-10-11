What do vegan burgers and Singapore have to do with Lewis Hamilton's post-F1 retirement plans?

But fret not, the British legend told CNA Lifestyle he knows exactly what life after racing looks like. CNA Lifestyle recently got a chance to talk with Hamilton when he was in town for the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I want to be doing something impactful – whether it's with the companies that I'm trying to build or story-telling with movies or documentaries,” he shared, during the interview arranged by Marriott Bonvoy, one of his team's partners and a members' only travel programme which offers exclusive experiences with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

“I want to be building up teams that are inclusive, constantly working on missions for which I plan to take over from the UK to the States as well."

Hamilton also hopes to be doing some work in Africa as well. “I really want to be more aggressively working on things,” he added. “Hopefully, I’m going to be working with many different young people that are trying to make the world a better place than we found it."