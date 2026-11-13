Li Nanxing wanted a low-key 62nd birthday, but his friends in Beijing had other plans

When you're Li Nanxing, even a low-key birthday celebration can turn into quite the party.

The Singaporean actor, who turned 62 on Nov 7 (yes, 62!), was treated to an elaborate surprise birthday bash by his friends in Beijing.

And judging by the celebrations, he certainly had a blast.

Among those at the party were actress Vivian Lai, fashion influencer and entrepreneur Hao Yiwen, better known as 'Potato Princess', and celebrity hairstylist Kim Robinson, who flew in specially from Hong Kong for the occasion.