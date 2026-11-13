Li Nanxing wanted a low-key 62nd birthday, but his friends in Beijing had other plans
The actor had planned to keep things low-key this year, but his friends surprised him with a birthday bash complete with heartfelt tributes and thoughtful gifts.
When you're Li Nanxing, even a low-key birthday celebration can turn into quite the party.
The Singaporean actor, who turned 62 on Nov 7 (yes, 62!), was treated to an elaborate surprise birthday bash by his friends in Beijing.
And judging by the celebrations, he certainly had a blast.
Among those at the party were actress Vivian Lai, fashion influencer and entrepreneur Hao Yiwen, better known as 'Potato Princess', and celebrity hairstylist Kim Robinson, who flew in specially from Hong Kong for the occasion.
In a video of the celebration, Li, dressed casually in a white sweatshirt, was seen wearing a gold crown as his friends serenaded him with a birthday song.
And the birthday boy wasn't shy about letting loose either.
He even busted out some playful dance moves as his friends sang along to a song.
His friends certainly pulled out all the stops to make Li's special day memorable.
Apart from treating him to Shanxi speciality dishes symbolising good fortune, they also put together a video montage highlighting memorable moments from his acting career.
Li was also presented with a personalised keepsake filled with photos and stories chronicling his showbiz journey.
Talk about a trip down memory lane.
Ah Ge reciprocated by belting the classic Mandarin song Tomorrow Will Be Better, while wishing his friends happiness.
Interestingly, Li revealed that he had originally planned to keep his birthday celebrations low-key this year.
He had already arranged a trip to Xi'an with Lai and his company's manager, but his Beijing pals had other plans.
Needless to say, their thoughtful surprises left him delighted and deeply touched.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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