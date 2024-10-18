Liam Payne's death: What's known so far and what are some of the unanswered questions

Argentine authorities continue to investigate the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died Wednesday at age 31 after falling three storeys from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Payne was a beloved member of the group, which formed in 2010 after its members – Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik – auditioned for The X-Factor singing competition series as solo acts and were brought together by judge Simon Cowell to form the band. They became one of the most successful boy bands of all time, with a loyal fan base of “Directioners” and a meteoric rise to fame on par with Beatlemania.

Here is what we know – and what remains unknown – about the star's untimely death.

POLICE RESPONDED TO HOTEL STAFF'S 911 CALL MINUTES BEFORE PAYNE'S FALL

Hotel staff at the Casa Sur Hotel in the chic Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital where Payne was staying called the police Wednesday evening with concerns about a guest who they say was “overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol”. Police rushed to the hotel and responded to the call just after 5pm local time and they later confirmed they arrived just minutes before the fall.

The hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call obtained by The Associated Press saying the guest was “destroying the entire room” and added, "We need you to send someone, please”. The manager’s voice became more anxious as the call went on, noting the room had a balcony.