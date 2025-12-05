Jack Neo will reprise his role as the iconic Liang Po Po in a new movie in 2026
Titled Liang Po Po: The Comeback, the upcoming movie marks the character's return to the big screen after 1999's Liang Po Po: The Movie.
If you've missed watching Liang Po Po strut about on screen in her signature hunched pose and "hoo hoo hoo" catchphrase, here's some good news. Singaporean actor-director Jack Neo announced on Wednesday (Dec 3) that he is reviving his iconic "grandma" character in a new movie, titled Liang Po Po: The Comeback, set to be released during Chinese New Year in 2026.
In a post on his Facebook page, Neo uploaded the movie's teaser poster, writing: "Hoo hoo hoo, okay, I’ve held it in for so long. I didn’t tell you all because I wanted to give everyone a surprise. Hoo hoo hoo old friends, longtime fans, after 24 years, I’m meeting everyone again."
The poster shows Liang Po Po eyeing a wad of cash.
The following day, Neo uploaded the first teaser trailer of the movie that ends with Liang Po Po asking viewers if her hair is messy.
The character of Liang Po Po originated on the Channel 8 sketch comedy series, Comedy Night, which aired from 1990 to 2003. Familiar faces who acted on the show include Neo, Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Marcus Chin and the late Moses Lim. In 1999, Liang Po Po made the leap to the big screen with a movie that ended up grossing S$3.03 million.
In addition to Liang Po Po, Comedy Night also launched another popular Jack Neo character, Liang Ximei, who ended up getting her own TV series and movie.