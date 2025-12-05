Jack Neo will reprise his role as the iconic Liang Po Po in a new movie in 2026

If you've missed watching Liang Po Po strut about on screen in her signature hunched pose and "hoo hoo hoo" catchphrase, here's some good news. Singaporean actor-director Jack Neo announced on Wednesday (Dec 3) that he is reviving his iconic "grandma" character in a new movie, titled Liang Po Po: The Comeback, set to be released during Chinese New Year in 2026.

In a post on his Facebook page, Neo uploaded the movie's teaser poster, writing: "Hoo hoo hoo, okay, I’ve held it in for so long. I didn’t tell you all because I wanted to give everyone a surprise. Hoo hoo hoo old friends, longtime fans, after 24 years, I’m meeting everyone again."

The poster shows Liang Po Po eyeing a wad of cash.