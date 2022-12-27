Elvin Ng, Jean Danker, Chantalle Ng and other celebrities share their biggest lessons of 2022

With 2023 just around the corner, it’s time to take stock of how far you’ve come this year, like Elvin Ng, James Seah, Chantalle Ng and other Singapore celebrities have done.

Perhaps it’s the fact that the pandemic has stifled us for the last couple of years but when we asked these celebs what their biggest lessons of 2022 were, one common thread seemed to run through all their answers: Get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself. Time to put that on your list of New Year's resolutions?

ELVIN NG, ACTOR

The biggest lessons I've learnt this year is to get out of my head, not set so many rules for myself and to give up control.

I went to New York in June to go back to school and that solo trip taught me that we set too many rules for ourselves in our heads and that we should learn to give up control in order to live more in the moment and freely. To be open and vulnerable, and to be directly sensitive to the world around us with fewer walls built up means that we experience a more vibrant and gracious world where we take the centre away from ourselves.

I'm now always trying to be as open and spontaneous, and to go with the flow where life takes me, so anything goes and it's a happy, rich and rewarding experience in which I can always learn new things about myself.