Light To Night 2026 features a BTS-themed trail, projection mappings, free music performances and more
The popular arts festival Light To Night returns for its 10th edition on Jan 9 and will run till Jan 31, making it its longest run yet.
The annual Light To Night festival is back for its 10th edition and art aficionados will have even more time to enjoy its installations, projection mappings, activations, a festival village and more.
Running from Jan 9 to 31 at the Civic District, this year's event, which carries the theme "The Power In Us", will be the longest-running iteration of the festival so far. Here are some of the activities you can look forward to.
PROJECTION MAPPINGS
No Light To Night is complete without projection mappings and for 2026, you can look forward to five displays across three locations.
Head to National Gallery Singapore for Ansiblomoo by Singaporean artist Fyerool Darma and Memory Gesture by Vietnamese artist Ngoc Nau. The former is a four-minute experience showing a synthetic thread expanding to form entangled fibre-optic ecosystems, while the latter spotlights Vietnam's agricultural landscape.
Over at The Arts House at the Old Parliament, you can marvel at both the stunning Larut’s Tears by Gerimis Art Project and Youngsook Choi, as well as Start Here: From Every Vantage Point, which highlights the thoughts and emotions of youths who are not in education, employment or training.
You can then visit Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall for Flower Power, a collaboration between visual artist Noah Tan and pianist Dr Azariah Tan.
Ansiblomoo and Memory Gesture
Date: Jan 9 to 31
Time: 8pm to 12am
Venue: National Gallery Singapore
Larut’s Tears and Start Here: From Every Vantage Point
Date: Jan 9 to 31
Time: 7.30pm to 12am
Venue: The Arts House at the Old Parliament
Flower Power
Date: Jan 9 to 31
Time: 7.30pm to 12am
Venue: Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall
SANTAI SERIES
Unique to Light To Night 2026 is the Santai series, a collection of specially commissioned installations across the Padang, Empress Lawn, Front Lawn at The Arts House at the Old Parliament, ACM Green and Esplanade Park.
These include Untitled Gathering by Michael Lin, which features hand-painted wooden furniture with batik-inspired motifs at the National Gallery Singapore. Visitors are invited to sit, move and rearrange the pieces, becoming
co-creators of the installation.
Untitled Gathering
Date: Jan 9 to 31
Time: Mon-Fri 10am to 7pm, Sat-Sun 10am to 11pm
Venue: National Gallery Singapore, City Hall Wing, Level 3, Singapore Courtyard
SINGAPORAMA
The culmination of Thai artist Navin Rawanchaikul’s yearlong research on the communities that make up Singapore, Singaporama features a panoramic display of two large billboard paintings in the style of old cinema posters, accompanied by video interviews and a travelogue.
Singaporama
Date: Jan 9 to November 2026
Time: Mon-Fri 10am to 7pm, Sat-Sun 10am to 11pm
Venue: National Gallery Singapore, Level 1, Padang Atrium
ART X SOCIAL: FESTIVAL VILLAGE
Head to St Andrew’s Road and the Empress Lawn for live performances, food and craft experiences at Art X Social: Festival Village. Nom on a variety of treats from the likes of The Swag Social, Happiness In A Box and Slurp Your Oysters.
The Empress Lawn will also host a pet fair on Jan 23 and 24, featuring pet-friendly vendors and activities for animal lovers.
Art X Social: Festival Village
Date: Jan 9 to 10, Jan 16 to 17, Jan 23 to 24
Time: St. Andrew’s Road 6pm to 11.30pm, Empress Lawn 5pm to 11.30pm
NAMJOONING 2 – WE ARE BULLETPROOF: ARMYLOGUE
Armys, you'll love this. The second edition of the Namjooning Trail pairs artworks from the UOB Southeast Asia Gallery and DBS Singapore Gallery with solo tracks by each member of K-pop sensation BTS.
Although the event is free, do note that you'll need to register for it via this website.
Namjooning 2 – We Are Bulletproof: Armylogue
Date: Jan 17, 24, 31
Time: 2pm to 3.30pm, 5pm to 6.30pm
Venue: National Gallery Singapore, City Hall Wing, Level 2, Singapore Courtyard