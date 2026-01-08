Light To Night 2026 features a BTS-themed trail, projection mappings, free music performances and more

No Light To Night is complete without projection mappings and for 2026, you can look forward to five displays across three locations.

Head to National Gallery Singapore for Ansiblomoo by Singaporean artist Fyerool Darma and Memory Gesture by Vietnamese artist Ngoc Nau. The former is a four-minute experience showing a synthetic thread expanding to form entangled fibre-optic ecosystems, while the latter spotlights Vietnam's agricultural landscape.

Over at The Arts House at the Old Parliament, you can marvel at both the stunning Larut’s Tears by Gerimis Art Project and Youngsook Choi, as well as Start Here: From Every Vantage Point, which highlights the thoughts and emotions of youths who are not in education, employment or training.

You can then visit Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall for Flower Power, a collaboration between visual artist Noah Tan and pianist Dr Azariah Tan.

Ansiblomoo and Memory Gesture

Date: Jan 9 to 31

Time: 8pm to 12am

Venue: National Gallery Singapore

Larut’s Tears and Start Here: From Every Vantage Point

Date: Jan 9 to 31

Time: 7.30pm to 12am

Venue: The Arts House at the Old Parliament

Flower Power

Date: Jan 9 to 31

Time: 7.30pm to 12am

Venue: Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall

SANTAI SERIES