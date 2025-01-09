Members of Star Wars-inspired group honour late member with lightsaber duels at wake

A member was even heard reminding everyone that legs should not be targeted during a match.

We saw one kid guided by an adult for a couple of duels, eliciting cheers from the crowd that had gathered to watch.

After the duels ended, the group was seen gathering to say their last words to and about their friend before dispersing.

8days.sg has reached out to The Saber Authority for an interview.

Founded in 2014, The Saber Authority members meet weekly on Sundays at the 100PLUS Promenade, Gate 18, at the National Stadium to spar with each other.

According to their website, a trial lightsaber duelling class costs S$25.

There is even an Apprentice Intake eight-week course that equips students (or should we say, Padawans) with instructions on how to move, attack and counter during duels.

According to a member who declined to be named, he said the group will be taking a short break to grieve and sessions might resume again sometime in February.