Hong Kong TV host Lillian Sze dies of ovarian cancer

Lillian Sze, a Hong Kong television host who spoke four languages and frequently emceed fan meetings for South Korean stars, has died of ovarian cancer, less than a month after revealing her diagnosis.

The death of the former ViuTV host and content creator was announced on her social media page on Sunday (Jun 21).

“Lillian faced everything in life with a positive attitude, whether at work or in her daily life. Even in the face of illness, she continued to encourage herself with positivity while receiving immense support and blessings from others,” the post said, without disclosing her age.

“We hope everyone offers us space to handle her afterlife arrangements, and please remember our energetic Lillian.”

The announcement came just four days after Sze said she would stop chemotherapy due to her weakened physical condition, adding that she had applied to donate her body for medical research.

“I hope I can help more students in the future, and I believe you will support my move,” she wrote.

Sze, who previously served as a host for ViuTV’s entrepreneurship programme Innovative Teen, was known for hosting events in Cantonese, Mandarin, English and Korean.

She regularly emceed events featuring South Korean and Thai celebrities. These included a fan meeting in Hong Kong earlier this year for Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat, stars of the Thai drama The Secret Of Us.