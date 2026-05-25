Lim Kay Tong wins best actor award at Russian film festival

Directed by Michael Kam, The Old Man And His Car was Singapore’s sole entry in the festival’s main line-up, which also included the historical drama film, Silent Friend, starring Hong Kong superstar actor Tony Leung.

The films in the line-up spanned Russia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Germany, France, Hungary, China, Belarus, UK and the US.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle about the win, the veteran actor said he was particularly heartened that the festival's jury caught the nuances of his work.

“I like the fact that the jury recognised the technicalities of the performance as I don’t notice it anymore as the process gets more subliminal as you get older. You don’t notice anymore,” Lim said.

When asked what about the film and his character must have resonated across the borders, Lim’s answer remained simple: the human process of ageing. He said: “The film deals with certain aspects of ageing which is a preoccupation worldwide now as the baby boomers age.”

“Singapore is getting more on the map with films, so it is only a matter of time before we make a bigger impact,” Lim said as he reflected on the film’s international recognition.