Lim Kay Tong wins best actor award at Russian film festival
The veteran actor was recognised at the 13th Zabaikalsky International Film Festival in Chita, Russia, where Singapore indie film The Old Man And His Car competed alongside entries from countries including Germany, France, Vietnam and Mongolia.
Lim Kay Tong has just won the Best Actor award at the 13th Zabaikalsky International Film Festival for his role in the Singapore indie film, The Old Man And His Car.
The award was presented at the festival’s closing ceremony on Sunday (May 24) in Chita, Russia.
Directed by Michael Kam, The Old Man And His Car was Singapore’s sole entry in the festival’s main line-up, which also included the historical drama film, Silent Friend, starring Hong Kong superstar actor Tony Leung.
The films in the line-up spanned Russia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Germany, France, Hungary, China, Belarus, UK and the US.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle about the win, the veteran actor said he was particularly heartened that the festival's jury caught the nuances of his work.
“I like the fact that the jury recognised the technicalities of the performance as I don’t notice it anymore as the process gets more subliminal as you get older. You don’t notice anymore,” Lim said.
When asked what about the film and his character must have resonated across the borders, Lim’s answer remained simple: the human process of ageing. He said: “The film deals with certain aspects of ageing which is a preoccupation worldwide now as the baby boomers age.”
“Singapore is getting more on the map with films, so it is only a matter of time before we make a bigger impact,” Lim said as he reflected on the film’s international recognition.
The Old Man And His Car – which held its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival 2025 – revolves around Hock (played by Lim), a widower who decides to sell his beloved car as he prepares to emigrate to Canada to live with his son.
Lim, 71, is one of Singapore’s best-known actors, with a career spanning film, television and theatre.
Over the years, he has appeared in productions including Shanghai Surprise (1996), which starred American actor and filmmaker Sean Penn and Madonna; Brokedown Palace (1999); as well as the Mediacorp series Growing Up (1996–2001). He is also co-founder of performance company TheatreWorks.