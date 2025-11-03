Veteran actor Lim Kay Tong reflects on acting and ageing as Singapore indie film makes its world premiere in Tokyo

The character of Hock is played by veteran actor Lim Kay Tong, who tells CNA Lifestyle that it was an easy decision to join the cast after reading the script.

“There are very few projects at this stage in my life and career that really get me going,” he said.

“I'm more selective now, but it was a definite yes here. Sometimes you just have that feeling when you read the script and say, ‘I'll do it’.”

The co-founder of TheatreWorks, he shared that he finds acting in theatre too “instantaneous” now, but film and television are “just the right medium” for him.

Sharing his reflections on acting in theatre: “It's scary, because you're live every night, and you’re winging it, in a way, to try and keep it fresh. It's too instantaneous for me at this age.

“You live by your mistakes, and your highs and lows in live theatre, which I'm not so into now. It's exciting when you're young – the energy that it requires, and the energy that you feed off.”

He added: “With film and TV, you can retake and get it better. It's a little more stretched out. You have time to work on the emotions and thoughts.”

For Kam, it was critical to assemble a cast that had the “same sensibility” and passion to be part of what he calls a “microbudget film”.