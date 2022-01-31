Taiwanese actress Lin Chiling and Japanese pop star husband Akira welcome their first child
"I hope to share my heartfelt joy with everyone I love at the beginning of this beautiful year," Lin wrote on Instagram.
Congratulations are in order for Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chiling and her husband, Japanese actor Akira, who recently welcomed their first child.
"Thank you for coming into our family," wrote Lin in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan 31), referring to her baby, whom she described as "a little angel".
Lin, who is 47, didn't reveal the name or gender of the baby, but included an emoji of a man, a woman and a baby boy in her post, which was published on the eve of Chinese New Year.
She also posted a photo of an infant's hand, saying she hoped to share her "heartfelt joy with everyone I love at the beginning of this beautiful year".
"Thank you for your blessings and encouragement," she told her Instagram following of more than a million, and wished them "good health".
Lin and Akira, who is 40 and a member of the Japanese pop group EXILE, married in 2019 and live in Japan.
Akira shared the same image on his Instagram page, where he has nearly 900,000 followers.
Both stars' comments sections were quickly flooded by fans and fellow celebrities, including Shu Qi, Vanness Wu and Vivian Hsu, who wrote congratulatory messages peppered with colourful emojis.