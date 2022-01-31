Taiwanese actress Lin Chiling and Japanese pop star husband Akira welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order for Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chiling and her husband, Japanese actor Akira, who recently welcomed their first child.

"Thank you for coming into our family," wrote Lin in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan 31), referring to her baby, whom she described as "a little angel".

Lin, who is 47, didn't reveal the name or gender of the baby, but included an emoji of a man, a woman and a baby boy in her post, which was published on the eve of Chinese New Year.