Taiwanese singer A-Lin kicking off world tour in Singapore in May with large-scale concert
Her A-Link with Passengers World Tour 2022 will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 28. Tickets go on sale on Apr 11.
Are you ready to enjoy live music again together with thousands of like-minded fans? Taiwanese singer A-Lin is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 28 at 8pm – the first large-scale live concert to be held there since the start of the pandemic.
Singapore is the first stop of her A-Link with Passengers World Tour 2022 and the show will be open to more than 7,000 concertgoers.
Tickets go on sale on Apr 11 at 10am with prices at S$128, S$188, S$228, S$258 and S$288, which is the VIP package. VIP tickets holders also stand a chance to meet A-Lin and to be photographed with her. You can purchase the tickets here.
A-Lin was last in Singapore in 2019 for a concert.
Her upcoming show will include fan favourites as well as tracks from her newest album, LINK, which took four and a half years to complete.
The singer said in a media release: “Due to the impact of the outbreak of the global epidemic, not only the way of life of people changed, but also the connection between many people; but no matter how the world changes, I believe that music is the best connection. Let’s reconnect Singapore to the world in music.”
Said Leslie Ong, group CEO of concert promoter UnUsUaL Entertainment: “We are extremely delighted to announce our presentation of the very first concert, after so long, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is now time for us to restart our work to bring live concerts to satiate the pent-up demand from local concert goers.”