Taiwanese singer A-Lin kicking off world tour in Singapore in May with large-scale concert

Are you ready to enjoy live music again together with thousands of like-minded fans? Taiwanese singer A-Lin is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 28 at 8pm – the first large-scale live concert to be held there since the start of the pandemic.

Singapore is the first stop of her A-Link with Passengers World Tour 2022 and the show will be open to more than 7,000 concertgoers.

Tickets go on sale on Apr 11 at 10am with prices at S$128, S$188, S$228, S$258 and S$288, which is the VIP package. VIP tickets holders also stand a chance to meet A-Lin and to be photographed with her. You can purchase the tickets here.